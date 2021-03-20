BlackRock Inc. Has $27 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,693 shares of company stock worth $24,098,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

