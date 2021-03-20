BlackRock Inc. Invests $26.62 Million in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,615,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $13.13 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

