BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,938 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ooma worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 717,221 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ooma by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ooma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $17.39 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.