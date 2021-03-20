BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,938 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ooma worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 717,221 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ooma by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ooma by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $17.39 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit