BlackRock Inc. Purchases 47,561 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.