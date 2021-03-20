BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,439,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $7,068,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $24.55 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.