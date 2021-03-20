BlackRock Inc. Sells 45,111 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.50% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

