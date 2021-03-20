Blockstack (STX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.93 or 0.00642180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024646 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033833 BTC.

About Blockstack

STX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

