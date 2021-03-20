Blockzero Labs Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $541,513.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $541,513.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,902,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.