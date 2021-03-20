Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 189,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPFH. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

BPFH opened at $14.71 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.