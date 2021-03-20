Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $99,625,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

