Bread (BRD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Bread has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $27.61 million and $2.33 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

