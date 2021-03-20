Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. AXT reported sales of $20.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $122.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

AXT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,886. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.44 million, a P/E ratio of -436.85 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,076,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

