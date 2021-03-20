Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO remained flat at $$23.61 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.