Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 23,227,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,908,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

