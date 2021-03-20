Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 7,753,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $986.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

