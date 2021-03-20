Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post sales of $39.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.59 million and the lowest is $37.85 million. Alphatec posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $184.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.21 million to $202.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.77 million, with estimates ranging from $211.77 million to $264.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,408,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.29. 1,452,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,141. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

