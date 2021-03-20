Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.31. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,430. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

