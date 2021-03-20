Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $331.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after buying an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,517,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,221. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

