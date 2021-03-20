Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TGNA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TEGNA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

