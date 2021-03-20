Brokerages Set Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 499,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,628. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

