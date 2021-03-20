Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $67.25

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. 2,232,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,603. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

