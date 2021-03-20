Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Target Price at $62.25

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 852,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $67.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.