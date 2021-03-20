Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price at $101.75

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

PZZA traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,604. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.