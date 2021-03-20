Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $58.83

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,658. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.