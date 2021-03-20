Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 1,171,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

