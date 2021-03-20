Brown Advisory Inc. Has $29.34 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of GoDaddy worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $6,176,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

