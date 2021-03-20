Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 13,397 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in American Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $270,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 149,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $213,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

American Express stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

