Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $46,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $95.91 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.