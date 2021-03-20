Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 25,789 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.17% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $256.33 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.17.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.