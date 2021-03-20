Burst Achieves Market Cap of $9.81 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Burst has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $17,062.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,406,277 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

