Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $90.90 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $90.90 million and $627,770.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00402757 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

