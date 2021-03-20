Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.31% of Caesarstone worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

