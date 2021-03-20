Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

