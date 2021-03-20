Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.66 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bunge were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

BG opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.