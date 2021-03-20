Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.