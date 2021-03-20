Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $32.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $148.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.