Cappasity Price Up 88.5% Over Last 7 Days (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $229,435.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

