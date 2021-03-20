Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace Buys 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,910,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $18,049,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $6,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit