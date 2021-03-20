Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace Buys 3,000 Shares

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,910,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $18,049,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $6,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

