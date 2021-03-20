Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) versus Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Head to Head Comparison

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $20.83 billion 1.30 $2.99 billion $4.40 6.58 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.45 $930.23 million $5.09 5.83

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival Co. &, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carnival Co. & has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -73.40% -15.57% -7.28% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carnival Co. & and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 6 8 6 0 2.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 7 7 0 2.40

Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus target price of $20.54, suggesting a potential downside of 29.07%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $22.86, suggesting a potential downside of 23.04%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

