Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Down 9% This Week

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $76,042.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.