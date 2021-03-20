Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.58

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 3086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.