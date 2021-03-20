Chad M. Robins Sells 5,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,562,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADPT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

