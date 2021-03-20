Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

