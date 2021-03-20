Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $88.82 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.