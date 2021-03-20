Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 297 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $187.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

