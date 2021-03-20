Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

CEMI opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.