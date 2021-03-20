Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce $8.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.02 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $36.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.15 billion to $39.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CB stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.23. 6,915,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,392. Chubb has a 52 week low of $92.04 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

