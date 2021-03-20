Contrasting Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 105.17 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.78 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.53

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 191.11%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 215.96%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

