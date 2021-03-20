Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,642,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,092,000 after acquiring an additional 178,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

