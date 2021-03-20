Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Trading Up 10.6%

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Shares of Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Costa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit