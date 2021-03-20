Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Costa Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.